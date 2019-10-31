PlayStation Plus November 2019: all the free PS4 games you can get this month

Don't have a PS Plus account? Buy/Renew one now! New to PlayStation Plus? Need to re-up your subscription? Three-month membership codes are available to purchase from these retailers: CD Keys | Walmart | Amazon | Amazon UK | Argos | JB Hi-Fi

If you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber then you'll want to know all about the free PlayStation Plus games and discounts for November 2019 – and we've got the details you need right here.

We've also listed the PlayStation Plus games from previous months too.

For those of you who've just signed up and are completely new to the perks of being a PlayStation Plus subscriber, each month, you’re given a range of free games for the PS4 console (PS3 and PS Vita games have unfortunately been dropped).

This gives you a great way to try PlayStation games you might not otherwise have played, whether they're indie titles that slipped under your radar, or titles that were too expensive to buy. With the PS5 likely coming in a year's time, too, it looks like Sony is dropping some of the best titles seen on the current generation of hardware.

Remember PlayStation Plus games are only available for one month – so grab them while you can.

PlayStation Plus games: November 2019

Nioh

This samurai action game has more than a touch of Dark Souls about it, which is no bad thing – but its in-depth combat system and stunningly realised medieval setting also make it very much its own beast. A return to form for Team Ninja, and a game that we now know is getting a Nioh 2 sequel in March 2020. Perfect time then to practise your swordsman skills.

Outlast 2

'Tis the season to be scary, and Outlast 2 should help get you in the Halloween spirit. It's more a spiritual successor than a direct sequel to 2013's Outlast, but again puts you in the shoes of a journalist who gets caught up in the murders they're trying to investigate. Cue camcorder footage, terrifying chase sequences and an all-around horror experience.

PlayStation Plus games: October 2019

The Last of Us Remastered

It couldn't be a better time to drop The Last of Us Remastered through PS Plus, with the highly anticipated sequel to the dramatic zombie game, The Last of Us Part 2, coming in February 2020 – but with masterful storytelling and truly gripping emotional stakes, the original game is very much worth visiting alone.

The remastered version updates the PS3 game with enhanced graphics, and includes the Left Behind DLC that delves into Ellie's life before the start of main story.

MLB The Show 19

If you're keener on swinging baseball bats into actual baseballs – rather than, you know, skulls of the undead – MLB The Show 19 is the sports simulator you need. Players who try out the game in October will get some free in-game content, to boot, while legendary player Ted Williams is also being added to the game this month.

Both games are available until November 4.

PlayStation Plus games: September 2019

Batman: Arkham Knight

It's time to suit up as the caped crusader. Rocksteady's Arkham Knight is leading this month's PS Plus offering, and it's one that you'll definitely not want to miss.

The fourth main instalment in the Arkham game series, Arkham Knight sees you going toe-to-toe with some of DC's most infamous villains including Scarecrow, Joker and Deathstroke. It's worth picking up just for the sheer enjoyment of skidding around Arkham in the Batmobile - you know, if you're not in the 'saving the world' thing.

Darksiders 3

Another dark offering from PS Plus this month, Darksiders 3 is a hack and slash action-adventure from Gunfire Games. If you like Metroidvania games then this is definitely one for you but don't expect an easy ride.

PlayStation Plus games: August 2019

WipEout Omega Collection

If you feel the need for insane speed, this iconic PlayStation racing franchise will have you zooming around futuristic tracks and chasing gold medals like nobody's business. WipEout Omega Collection offers WipEout 2048, WipEout HD and the HD Fury expansion in a single package, allowing you to flip between titles and compete in a variety of events with a pulse-pounding soundtrack of EDM bangers to keep you going.

Sniper Elite 4

An intense WWII shooter with a twist, Sniper Elite 4 has you guarding the Italian peninsula from Axis forces with your trusty rifle, along with a variety of traps and explosives. Explore a large open world in order to get the best shot on your enemy, and team up with a friend in the game's addictive co-operative mode. That's an order, soldier!

PlayStation Plus games: July 2019

Detroit: Become Human

Quantum Dream has a reputation for narrative-heavy games with weighty choices, and Detroit: Become Human is no less ambitious than you'd expect. Following three separate character paths in a world with an underclass of androids, it's a game that makes big statements about power, autonomy, and the civil rights movement.

Even if Detroit can't always carry the weight of these themes, there's a lot at work here – and, for some, getting to experience more of David Cage's work will be enough.

Horizon Chase Turbo

If you grew up on the fast-paced, 'one-more-go' arcade racers of the '80s and '90s, chances are you're going to love Horizon Chase Turbo. Modelled on classic racers like Outrun, Top Gear and Rush, Horizon Chase Turbo aims to send a nitrous burst of nostalgia right into the hearts of every kid who ever spent their afternoons pumping coins into arcade machines and an effort to chase that all-important 'high score'.

PlayStation Plus games: June 2019

Borderlands: The Handsome Jack Collection

With Borderlands 3 right around the corner, there's no better time to jump back into the franchise with Borderalnds: The Handsome Jack Collection. It's a compilation of two games - The Presequel and Borderlands 2 - and sets the stage for the third entry in the series that's coming later this year.

On top of both base games, you'll get all the DLC released for Borderlands 2, plus exclusive skins and challenge arenas for The Presequel.

Considering it's absolutely free right now, it's a darn good deal.

Sonic Mania

For years, all gamers wanted was a basic remake of the original Sonic The Hedgehog games. They didn't want fancy graphics, or boatloads of new characters, just the game they grew up with on modern consoles. Sonic Mania is the direct result of fans' desires.

That said, Sonic Mania is really both a compilation of original levels and a spiritual successor to the Sega Genesis games - you'll play as either Sonic, Tails or Knuckles and cruise through levels at high velocity. At the end of zones, you'll take on Dr. Robotnik in one of his mechanical monstrosities, and do your best to clear bonus stages in between missions.

If you need a giant fix of nostalgia, Sonic Mania can dish it out in spades.

PlayStation Plus games: May 2019

Overcooked

Overcooked is undoubtedly one of the best couch co-op party games to come out in the past few years.

One to four players control cooks in a kitchen, delegating responsibilities as they try to cook and serve increasingly complex orders in a variety of bizarre restaurants.

It’s quintessential co-op, though as the pace and stress ratchets up, you begin to understand how Gordon Ramsey came to rely on such a profanity-filled vocabulary to get things functioning in the kitchen.

The beauty of Overcooked is that it leaves all organisation to the players; who’s frying the steaks? Who’s chopping the veg? Why is the onion soup on fire?!? Who the HELL is doing the washing up because we’ve run out of plates to serve food on?

If you can't handle the heat then get out of the kitchen - or burn it to the ground in this case.

What Remains of Edith Finch

It's hard to describe What Remains of Edith Finch without spoiling it. It's one of those games that needs to be experienced first-hand, and luckily Sony is letting you for free.

The narrative driven title sees you investigating the family home of the Finch's in an effort to work out why you're the last one left and what happened to the other members of the family. It's peculiar and wonderful, and arguably one of the best games to come out in 2017.

PlayStation Plus Games: April 2019

Conan Exiles

Take a sprinkling of Schwarzenegger, a dash of Minecraft and a helping of Ark: Survival Evolved, and you'll end up with something like Conan Exiles. A persistent online multiplayer game, you'll be cast into the brutal realm of the world's most famous barbarian with no belongings (literally nothing – not even a loincloth to hide your modesty) and tasked to simply survive and thrive. It launched to a bit of a mixed response, but has since built a bit of a cult following – in no small part, no doubt, due to the fact that it's the only game with a penis size slider as part of its create-a-character set up...

The Surge

Imagine Dark Souls in space, and that's what you've got with The Surge. It's a bit of a corridor slog, squandering its initial mysterious promise, but its combat is meaty and well presented. If you can't face Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but still want something akin to a SoulsBorne fix, The Surge will plug that gap.

PlayStation Plus games: March 2019

(Note that March 2019 was the first month that Sony stopped offering PS3 and PS Vita games in addition to PS4 titles. Boo!)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Remastered (usually $35.99 / £34.99 AU$59.95 )

An FPS great. With all-new textures and HDR lighting for modern consoles, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Remastered lets us experience the game again without suffering through horribly dated graphics.

The Witness (usually £22.99 / AU$59.95 )

The Witness is a brain-melting puzzle game that takes place in a beautiful 3D world that can be roamed around in at your own pace – just don't expect anyone to hold your hand on this journey.

PlayStation Plus games: February 2019

Hitman: The Complete First Season – PS4 – usually $46.99 / £30

In this thrilling game, you embody the world's greatest hitman Agent 47 as you travel the world to take out your targets in traditional (and untraditional) ways.

For Honor – PS4 – usually $39.99 / £24.99

Ubisoft's melee action game lets you choose your fighter: Knight, Samurai, or Viking are up for grabs as you explore the game's 18 different PvP maps.

Divekick – PS3 – usually $4.99/ £3.99

This simple fighting game can be cross played on your PS Vita, and is apparently, the world's first ever two-button fighting game.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots – PS3 – usually $19.99 / £11.99

Set after the events of Metal Gear Solid 2, Solid Snake is back to infiltrate a number of locations across the globe.

Gunhouse – PS Vita – Usually $14.99 / £9.99

Gunhouse is part-puzzle, part active tower defense with infinite levels and music composed by Fez's Disasterpeace.

Rogue Aces - PS Vita – Usually $12.99 / £9.99

You can take to the air in this arcade-style game, as you join the Rogue Aces to defeat The Baron and liberate the islands.

PlayStation Plus games: January 2019

Steep - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Ubisoft's Steep sees you taking on the epic snow-capped mountains of an open-world on skis, wingsuits, snowboards, and paragliders. One for the thrill-seekers.

Portal Knights - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

If RPGs are more your thing, then Portal Knight may be for you. The action role-playing 3D sandbox sees you on a quest to become a Portal Knight and to stop the world being torn apart by the Fracture and the evil Hollow King.

Zone of the Enders HD Collection - PS3 - usually $34.99 / £10.99 / AU$11.95

This collection includes HD editions of both the original Zone Of The Enders and its sequel, Zone Of The Enders: The 2nd Runner.

Amplitude - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$29.95

Harmonix's Amplitude offers fast-paced, musical action as you control a beat-blasting ship making sweet music by shooting at notes. With songs from Blink-182, Slipknot and Pink, Amplitude is a bizarre rhythm game in the vein of Guitar Hero.

Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$29.95

2D action RPG Fallen Legion: Flames of Rebellion is available as a cross-buy between PlayStation 4 and PS Vita - so you can control your empire from home or on the move.

Super Mutant Alien Assault - PS Vita - usually $9.99 / £9.49 / AU$17.95

If you're looking for something more fun and casual while on the move, then arcade platformer shooter Super Mutant Alien Assault might be just the ticket.

PlayStation Plus games: December 2018

Onrush - PS4 - Get it here from December 4

An entirely new kind of off-road racing game, Onrush isn't about coming first – it's about causing as much damage on the track as possible! From the makers of MotorStorm, features all the huge stunts and crazy crashes you could ever dream of.

SOMA - PS4 - Get it here from December 4

Frictional Games hit it big with Amnesia: The Dark Descent, and its follow-up, SOMA, is another nail-biting chiller in the same vein. You wake up in a dilapidated industrial facility with a head injury, and only you can figure out why you're there and who is after you!

Steredenn - PS4 - Get it here from December 4

A fast-paced and chaotic space shooter, Steredenn takes the fight to galaxy's dastardly space pirates and features some insane boss battles and intense pixelated shmup gameplay.

Steins;Gate - PS3 - Get it here from December 4

A visual novel with anime style art, Steins;Gate tells the story of teenage scientists who discover the ability to send messages into the past, leading to all sorts of time travel-related adventures.

Iconoclasts - PS Vita/PS4 - Get it here from December 4

This action-adventure platform game is a deeply personal work from creator Joakim Sandberg, who spent seven years making this tale of a mechanic who wants to use her wrench to fix the world around her.

Papers, Please - PS Vita - Get it here from December 4

An award-winning masterpiece, Papers, Please has you play an immigration inspector in the communist state of Arstotzka, whose job it is to approve and deny entry to people. The trick is in figuring out which people are smugglers, spies, and terrorists.

PlayStation Plus games: November 2018

Yakuza Kiwami - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Sega's remake of the first Yakuza game sees you taking on the role of former yakuza lieutenant Kazuma Kiryu, who spent 10 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. On his release, he realizes that his city has changed massively and quickly becomes caught in the middle of a faction war. With plenty of kooky characters and action, Yakuza Kiwami is a one not to miss.

Bulletsorm: Full Clip Edition - PS4 - usually $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$54.95

In cult-classic shooter Bulletstorm, you step into the boots of exiled assassin Grayson Hunt. After a crash landing on an abandoned resort planet, Hunt must decide whether to take his opportunity for revenge or get his team off the planet alive.

Jackbox Party Pack 2- PS4 - usually $24.99 / £21.99 / AU$40.95

Definitely one for those who enjoy party games. Jackbox Party Pack 2 comes with a mixture of madcap games including Bomb Corp, Bidiots, Quiplash XL, Earwax and Fibbage.

Arkedo Series - PS3 - usually $5.99

The Arkedo Series includes three retro-style games which will take you back to a simpler time.

Burly Men at Sea - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

This folktale adventure falls somewhere between a graphic novel and a classic point-and-click game. With beautiful visuals and haunting soundtrack, Burly Men at Sea is one for those wanting to turn off for a few hours.

Roundabout - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

If you're less inclined to relax and more about anarchy then Roundabout is for you. This indie driving game sees you driving a limousine which is constantly spinning out of control.

PlayStation Plus games: October 2018

Friday the 13th: The Game - PS4 - usually $39.99 / £30.99 / AU$55.95

Just in time for Halloween, Friday the 13th sees you playing as either Jason Voorhees (hunting down unsuspecting counsellors) or as a teen counsellor desperate to escape from his clutches alongside up to six others. If you're feeling brave enough, you might even team up to take him down.

Laser League - PS4 - usually $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$22.95

Indie multiplayer Laser League will provide you with hours of competitive fun with a premise that's pretty easy to pick up. The light-speed future sport sees you competing ,in teams of two or three, to outlast your opponents by setting up moving lasers in an arena. It sounds pretty simple but provides hours of entertainment.

Master Reboot - PS3 - usually $6.99 / £5.79 / AU$10.45

Haunting first person sci-fi adventure horror Master Reboot sees you exploring a range of unique environments while solving puzzles. Master Reboot is definitely one to try for sheer uniqueness alone, with an atmospheric soundtrack, distinctive art style and psychological twist.

The Bridge - PS3/PS4/PS Vita - usually $9.99

The Bridge is a hand-drawn 2D puzzle adventure which sees you manipulating gravity to literally turn rooms upside down in order to make your way through challenging environments.

Rocketbirds 2: Evolution - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$16.45

Rocketbirds 2 is a plucky side-scrolling shooter adventure which sees you stepping into the shoes of a secret agent, who just so happens to also be a chicken, determined to take down evil penguins. Yep...

2064 Read Only Memories - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $19.99 / £17.99 / AU$32.95

Cyberpunk adventure 2064 Read Only Memories is a classic adventure game where you take on the role of a struggling journalist who meets the world's first sapient machine, a ROM (Relationship and Organizational Manager) named Turing. Together they set off to uncover the city's deepest secrets.

PlayStation Plus games: September 2018

Destiny 2 - PS4

Just in time for its upcoming Forsaken expansion, Destiny 2 is now free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Get some co-op buddies together and join in the planet-hopping fight against the Cabal warlord Dominus Ghaul and the Red Legion in an effort to reclaim your home.

God of War III: Remastered - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

The closing chapter of the original God of War trilogy, God of War III is about as epic as games come. In this PS4 remastered edition of the PS3 classic, the ex-Spartan warrior Kratos is closer than ever to exacting his vengeance against Zeus for the deaths of his wife and daughter.

Another World - PS3 - usually $7.99 / £6.49 / AU$11.95

A beautifully remastered version of one the greatest adventure platformers of all time, Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition sees a young man transported to... you guessed it... another world, only to find himself in the middle of a slave uprising. Featuring stunning rotoscoped animation and timeless puzzles, Another World is a must-play title.

QUBE Director’s Cut - PS3 - usually £7.99 / AU$14.95

A first person puzzle game, QUBE sees you control a pair of futuristic gloves in order to manipulate your environment and the objects therein to solve a number of physics-based brain teasers.

Foul Play - PS Vita / PS4 - usually $7.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Devolver Digital's side-scrolling brawler Foul Play is set on a grand theatrical stage, where you must hunt daemons as Baron Dashforth, who performs bone-crunching takedowns in an effort to please his audience.

Sparkle 2 - PS Vita - usually £5.79 / AU$10.45

An orb-matching game that's both addictive and fun, Sparkle 2 has you casting magical enchantments and power-ups in an effort to clear each stage.

PlayStation Plus games: August 2018

Mafia III - PS4 - usually $39.99 / £34.99 / AU$69.95

The third instalment of 2K's epic Mafia saga , Mafia III sees the gaming action moving to 1960s New Bordeaux – a re-imagined version of New Orleans. Returning Vietnam vet Lincoln Clay finds himself building a crime empire and trying to find his place in a very different world.

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

Plenty of fun here for gore-hounds: Dead by Daylight pits horror movie icons Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Leatherface and others against each other in an asymmetric multiplayer arena deathmatch for the ages. Choose to play as the killer, on the search for victims to sacrifice, or play as a survivor, working with others to outsmart the killer and escape. Definitely one to get your heart pounding.

Here They Lie - PS4 (PS VR required) - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

The terror just keeps coming and doesn't let up with Here They Lie, a psychological horror game for PlayStation VR that sees you travel through an otherworldly realm filled with creatures and strange environments. It's good to see VR titles getting an airing on PlayStation Plus.

Bound by Flame - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

In this solid RPG, you play a possessed mercenary who must take on the dreaded Ice Lords and their Dead-Army in an effort to reclaim your humanity. Every choice matters, so choose your abilities and skills wisely if you want to progress.

Serious Sam 3: BFE - PS3 - usually £9.99 / AU$19.45

A throwback to the glory days of first person shooters, Serious Sam 3 is all about crazy characters, silly action, and making things explode with the biggest guns you can find. Hugely enjoyable, in our book.

Draw Slasher - PS Vita - usually $5.99 / £3.99 / AU$7.55

As Hanzo the ninja, you must use your finger to slash your way through hordes of pirate monkey zombies in an attempt to get your kidnapped family back. It's a simple concept, but it works.

Space Hulk - PS Vita - usually $19.99 / £6.99 / AU$14.95

Set in the legendary Warhammer 40,000 universe, Space Hulk is a turn-based strategy game where you command a squad of Space Marine Terminators against hordes of Genestealers.

PlayStation Plus games: July 2018

Heavy Rain - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

If you've been following the video game release cycle, you might've seen a game called Detroit: Become Human hit store shelves last month. Heady and complex, Detroit borrows heavily from Heavy Rain, the 2010 game designed by Quantic Dream and developer David Cage. If you like branching story path, great writing and slow-but-steady gameplay, Heavy Rain is perfect, and it was available for free on PlayStation Plus in July.

Absolver - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

Hear us out on this, Absolver is a fighting game MMO with PvE and PvP areas. The way it works is that you construct a fighter with light RPG elements and bring them online to fight against other gamer's brawlers. There's not a super deep plotline here, but if you've always wanted an open-world brawler, Absolver fits the bill.

Rayman 3 HD - PS3 - usually $9.99 / £4.99 / AU$14.95

While 2D Rayman has been racking up the accolades these past few years, the amelic hero got his first big break in the land of 3D graphics. Rayman 3 HD is a remastering of the PlayStation 2 adventure that pits the eponymous hero against André, an evil black lum, whose aim is to take over the world with his army of "Hoodlum" soldiers. Silly puns aside, it showed up on PlayStation Plus in JUly.

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess - PS3 - usually $49.99 / £39.99 / AU$75.95

Deception IV is one of those games you can't believe wasn't a free title earlier in its life. The basic goal here is to lure enemies into increasingly grotesque and wacky traps in an attempt to clear missions. We probably wouldn't waste the hard drive space with this one, but hey man, it's your console.

Space Overlords - PS VITA - usually $7.99 / £6.49 / AU$11.95

If you've always felt that the solar system had too many planets, Space Overlords might be the gateway to galactic destruction you've always dreamed of. Allowing you to create and destroy worlds using giant robots, Space Overlords is like a 3D, space-centric version of Rampage.

Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma - PS VITA - usually $39.99 / £32.99 / AU$59.95

You know those really popular escape rooms that seem to be popping up all over the place? Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma brings all the fun of those into the digital world with a puzzle-solving adventure but blended with the world of SAW. So like, basically just SAW. It's pretty fan-service heavy like Deception IV so take that into account before you download it.

PlayStation Plus games: June 2018

XCOM 2 - PS4 - usually £44.99/ $59.99/ AU $69.95

If you've managed to miss out on the critical hit that is XCOM 2, June was your chance to get it completely free on PlayStation Plus. With its tactical turn-based strategy gameplay set 20 years after humanity has lost a war against alien invaders, it's sure to keep you invested for a long time to come.

Trials Fusion – PS4 – usually £24.99/ $19.99/ AU $59.95

Looking for something a little more fast paced? Then try Trials Fusion, the platform racing game. You can play solo, with friends or race against other players from around the world. And when you're done with the official game courses, you can even explore the custom ones to keep things fresh.

Zombie Driver HD – PS3 – usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95

Cars, zombies, explosions, combat – it doesn't get much more wild or bloody than this. You can choose to play through the game's narrative campaign or simply try to survive in its appropriately named 'slaughter mode'.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Future Soldier – PS3 – usually £7.99/ $19.99

At this point we think it's likely you know what you're getting with a Tom Clancy game. One of the more futuristic offerings in the Ghost Recon lineup, this military shooter will take you to dangerous locations all around the world.

Atomic Ninjas – PS Vita – usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95

This colorful action platformer is a perfect fit for the Vita (a device which PlayStation Plus no longer supports). Its multiplayer gameplay will have you take charge of one of eight ninjas and pit you against others either online or locally.

Squares – PS Vita – usually £6.49/ $4.99/ AU $11.95

Looking for something a little slower-paced than Atomic Ninjas? Thoughtful puzzler Squares is worth looking at. With 91 levels to get through, this could be a good one for the morning commute.

PlayStation Plus games: May 2018

Beyond: Two Souls – PS4 – usually £24.99/ $29.99/ AU $39.95

May was a big month for David Cage and colon fans, with his new game Detroit: Become Human due for release on May 25 and Beyond: Two Souls on PS Plus for the entire month. Beyond: Two Souls is an emotional narrative game driven by player decisions and stars Academy Award nominees Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe.

Rayman Legends – PS4 – usually £24.99 / $39.99 / AU $39.99

Who doesn't love a bit of Rayman? Rayman Legends will take you back to the Glade of Dreams to save it from slew of terrifying creatures. Join forces with Rayman's friends to save their home. This game can be played solo as well as co-op with three of your friends.

Risen 3: Titan Lords – PS3 – usually £15.99/ $14.99/ AU $24.95

In the mood for some action RPG of a piratical nature? Say ahoy to Risen 3. Explore seas and lush islands over the world in a grand adventure as you try to unite your body with its missing soul.

Eat Them! – PS3 – usually £3.29/ $9.99/ AU $5.95

Ever wanted to live you own comic book adventure? Here's your chance. Eat Them! puts you in the smeared lab coat of a mad scientist and lets you create and control your very own giant monsters. Customize your monsters with weapons and powers and rampage through the streets to wreak havoc and get your revenge.

King Oddball – PS Vita – usually £3.99/ $4.99/ AU $7.55

This is an aptly named game which stars a king swinging a boulder back and forth with his tongue. It's up to you to decide when he releases it. All you have to do is make sure you time it right to destroy as many things as possible.

Furmins – PS Vita – usually £5.79/ $6.49/ AU $10.45

Yes Furmins are as cute as they sound and this game tasks you with leading them safely through more than 100 levels. One for fans of physics-based puzzles, Furmins is guaranteed hours of focused fun.

PlayStation Plus games: April 2018

Mad Max - PS4 - usually £49.99/ $19.99/ AU$ 99.95

TrackMania Turbo - PS4 - usually £24.99/ $39.99/ AU $49.95

In Space We Brawl - PS3/PS4 - usually £7.39/ $8.99/ AU $13.45

99Vidas - PS3/PS Vita/PS4 - usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95

Q*Bert Rebooted - PS3/PS4 - usually £9.49/ $9.99/ AU $16.45

Toy Home - PS3 - usually £3.99/$9.99/ AU $7.55

PlayStation Plus games: March 2018

Bloodborne - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

Ratchet & Clank - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £29.99 / AU$52.95

Legend of Kay - PS3 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$29.95

Mighty No. 9 - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Claire: Extended Cut - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $24.99 / £13.99 / AU$25.95

Bombing Busters - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $6.99 / £5.79 / AU$10.45

PlayStation Plus games: February 2018

RiME - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £29.99 / AU$47.95

Knack - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £3.99 / AU$7.55

StarBlood Arena - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Spelunker HD - PS3 - usually $16.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Mugen Souls Z - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Exiles End - PS Vita - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Grand Kingdom - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $39.99 / £11.99 / AU$24.95

PlayStation Plus games: January 2018

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - PS4 - usually $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$99.95

Batman: The Telltale Series - PS4 - usually $24.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

StarBlood Arena - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Sacred 3 - PS3 - usually $14.99 / £15.99 / AU$17.95

Book of Unwritten Tales 2 - PS3 - usually $19.99 / £19.99 / AU$39.95

Uncanny Valley - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $12.99 / £11.59 / AU$21.95

Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness - PS Vita - usually $29.99 / £34.99 / AU$54.95

PlayStation Plus games: December 2017

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition - PS4 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$39.95

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of the Legendary Legends - PS4 - usually $9.99 / £11.99 / AU$17.95

Xblaze Lost: Memories - PS3 - usually $39.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

Syberia Collection - PS3 - usually $29.99 / £24.99 / AU$44.95

Forma 8 - PS Vita/PS4 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Wanted Corp - PS Vita - usually $11.99 / £9.49 / AU$17.95

PlayStation Plus games: November 2017

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood - PSVR - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$24.95

Worms Battlegrounds - PS4 - usually $24.99 / £19.99 / AU$30.95

Bound - PS4 - usually $19.99 / £15.99 / AU$29.95

R-Type Dimensions - PS3 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95

Rag Doll Kung Fu - PS3 - usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$7.75

Dungeon Punks - PS Vita - usually $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$22.95

Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse (Episodes 1 & 2) - PS Vita - usually $24.99 / £15.99 / AU$29.95

PlayStation Plus games: October 2017

Metal Gear Solid V: Phantom Pain – PS4 – (usually £24.99/ $19.99/ AU $39.95)

Amnesia: Collection – PS4 – (usually £23.99/ $29.99/ AU $42.95)

Monster Jam Battlegrounds – PS3 – (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

Hustle Kings – PS3 and PlayStation Vita – (usually £9.99/ $9.99/ AU $19.45)

Hue – PS4 and PSVita – (usually £11.99/ $14.99/ AU $22.95)

Sky Force Anniversary – PS4 and PSVita – (usually £7.99/ $9.99/ AU $14.95)

PlayStation Plus games: September 2017

inFamous: Second Son - PS4 - (usually $19.99 / £34.99 / AU$54.99)

Strike Vector Ex - PS4 - (usually $14.99 / £11.99 / AU$22.95)

Truck Racer - PS3 - (usually $9.99 / £10.99 / AU$16.95)

Handball 2016 - PS3 - (usually $19.99 / £19.99 / AU$29.95)

We Are Doomed - PS Vita - (usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95)

Hatoful Boyfriend - PS Vita - (usually $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$14.95)

PlayStation Plus games: August 2017

Just Cause 3 – PS4 – (usually £44.99 / $59.99 / AU$99.95 )

– (usually / / ) Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry – PS4 – (usually £11.99 / $14.99 / AU$22.95 )

– (usually / / ) Super Motherload – PS3 – (usually £15.99 / $14.99 / AU$20.95 )

– (usually / / ) Snakeball – PS3 – (usually £3.29 / $9.99 / AU$5.95 )

– (usually / / ) Downwell – PS Vita – (usually £3.99 / $4.99 / AU$7.55 )

– (usually / / ) Level 22 – PS Vita – (cross buy) (usually £6.99 / $6.49 / AU$11.95 )

Tokyo Jungle is the best kind of weird.

PlayStation Plus games: July 2017

