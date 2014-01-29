Olympus reveals the world's first 'dot-sight' camera

Look at the sight on that

Olympus has introduced a new bridge camera, the first to feature "dot-sight" technology.

The sight works in tandem with the camera's newly developed 50x optical zoom lens, making it ideal for spotting moving and distant subjects, such as wildlife or planes. The built-in sight is stowed for portability, popping up instantaneously for shooting.

With its 24-1200mm zoom lens, the SP-100EE is also capable of shooting at an equivalent of 2400mm when using the 100x Super Resolution zoom.

Other specs

The camera features a 16 million pixel BSI CMOS sensor, along with Olympus' own FAST AF system and 7.1 fps sequential shooting.

It also has a 920k dot electronic viewfinder, along with a 3 inch, 460k dot LCD screen on the back of the camera.

As is common with many camera manufacturers, technology from elsewhere in the range has found its way into the SP-100EE, such as a TruePic VII image processor, something which is also found in the OM-D compact system cameras.

Available from March, the Olympus SP-100E price will be £349.99 (approx US$580/AU$662).