First 45x zooms for Canon camcorder range

By Camcorders  

HD cams to use Flash memory for extra speed and capacity

Canon's HF10 boasts 16GB of Dual Flash Memory for up to six hours of card-free capture

Canon has revamped its entire camcorder range with the launch of 10 new products right across the range - from the entry-level MiniDV series to the high-def HF series.

Four new models have been added to the lower order of the range - two MiniDV models (MD205 and MD235) and two straight-to-DVD models (DC301 and DC330).

Canon: 45x camcorder zoom

All four boast True Wide 16:9 recording for widescreen TV-ready filming, while Canon Advanced Zoom technology enables the MD235 and DC330 to extend to 45x - Canon's most powerful camcorder zoom to date. The MD205 and DC301 sport a 36x zoom.

However, it's further up the chain where things get truly interesting. While the FS100 is a new standard-definition camera that records to SD/SDHC cards, the all-new FS11 also offers the choice of recording to an internal Dual Flash Memory.

Over 10 hours of filming

According to Canon, the FS11's 16GB internal solid-state memory can accommodate over 10 hours of filming, with the option to store even more on SD/SDHC. Both cameras benefit from a 45x zoom.

The announcement of a new HV30 model is likely to cause excitement with digital video enthusiasts. Its predecessor, the HV20, was both a Digital Video magazine award winner and a best-seller in 2007.

Using the same HD Camera System employed by its predecessor, the HV30 records hi-def 1080i images directly to MiniDV and can be used with the Canon's high-capacity BP-2L24H battery pack for up to four hours of continuous HD filming.

At the business-end of things Canon has announced the imminent arrival of its HF10 and HF100 hi-def models. Both cameras offer 1920 x 1080 Full HD recording, with the HF10 able to count on 16GB of Dual Flash Memory for up to six hours of card-free capture.

The HF100 lacks the internal memory of its HF10 brother, but can record to SD or SDHC card. Both models feature proprietary image stabilisation technology, multi-angle LCD displays and double up as 3.1-megapixel still image cameras.

