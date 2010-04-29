Vodafone: no pre-order Nexus One shortages

Vodafone has moved to clarify that emails received by customers who pre-ordered the Google Nexus One were sent in error.

Reports were coming in from the web that even those that were among the first to get their orders in for the phone were being told they would have to wait up to 10 more days to get their hands on the phone.

Keep calm and carry on

But Vodafone has told TechRadar that this is just a glitch in the system and all orders are going ahead as planned:

""We've seen really encouraging orders of the Nexus One and we have sufficient stock to meet customer orders. Any emails suggesting a shortage of stockwere sent in error and we are contacting any affected customers to reassure them they will get their Nexus One on30 April."

Vodafone didn't give us any specific early sales numbers, but it's likely the interest in the Google Nexus One will be higher in the UK as the network will be marketing the phone itself and selling it in stores, whereas in the US Google only was pushing it via a dedicated phone portal

If you've received an email from Vodafone telling you that you won't be getting your Nexus One online, let us know in the comments below – we want to know when this whole confusion is cleared up.