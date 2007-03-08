Update your Nokia online

Now you can update the firmware in your Nokia phone, using your PC or the mobile itself

If you need to update the firmware on your Nokia mobile phone, you don't have to take it to the shop any more - you can now update your handset online.

The firmware inside certain devices can often need to be upgraded to keep the device up- to-date and functioning properly.

You can check if your Nokia mobile phone needs its firmware updated by visiting the Nokia software update website . Simply look for your handset on the list provided - it will tell you if you can download the update via your PC or straight to your mobile.