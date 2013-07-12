Super-fast Huawei Ascend P2 headed to Telstra this month

Earlier this year, Telstra hinted at releasing a device with Category 4 (Cat 4) LTE capabilities, which can theoretically reach download speeds of up to 150Mbps.

Yesterday, a media invite for the launch of the handset landed in our inbox and confirmed that the Huawei Ascend P2, which has Cat 4 LTE innards, is coming to Telstra exclusively sometime later this month.

Touted as the world's fastest phone, the Ascend P2 is 8.4mm at its thickest and sports a 4.7-inch display with a 315ppi resolution, a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, 13MP camera, NFC and 2,420mAh battery.

As Huawei will officially launch the handset in Australia next week, TechRadar suspects that Australian pricing and availability dates will be announced at this time as well. But with a European RRP of €399, we guesstimate that the Huawei Ascend P2 will cost more than $500 outright.

