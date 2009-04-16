iPhone app helps you develop iPhone apps

Come up with an iPhone app idea and you could be quids in

Just when you thought the world of the Apple iPhone couldn't become any more self-referential, MEDL Mobile announces an iPhone app that allows you to submit ideas for new iPhone apps.

The App Incubator iPhone app is a portal for submitting ideas (LooMap - a visual breadcrumb guide to everywhere you've urinated! SquirrelWatch - a portal devoted to arboreal rodents! ProductivityBoost - a large virtual power button for your iPhone!) to MEDL Mobile.

If your concept passes a series of tests and reviews ("Originality, Functionality, Simplicity, Revenue Potential. And Fun!"), MEDL Mobile will pay one of its development teams to build it.

Your brains, their code

The company will then promote and market the application and, finally, share 25 per cent the profits with you.

MEDL Mobile claims to have committed $2.5 million (£1.7 million) to the development of user-submitted applications across multiple mobile devices, such as the iPhone, Blackberry and Android.

"We've been blown away by the creativity of our 'developer' community," said Andrew Maltin, MEDL Mobile CEO. "In the few days since the app went live, we have received literally thousands of submissions -- and lots of them are very good."

If your app ideas only has to be better than MEDL Mobile's current app line-up, you could be on to a winner. Its current best seller? InBetween, an app that shows the halfway point between two iPhone users. Phew, intellectual stuff.

You can find out more and download the App Incubator iPhone app at http://medlmobile.com/aps/app_incubator.html.