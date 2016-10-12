Samsung confirms immediate Galaxy Note 7 recall for Australia

UPDATE: Samsung Australia has released an official statement regarding the extension of its "current recall to all Galaxy Note7 smartphones in Australia, including those that were provided as replacement Galaxy Note7 devices."

"Customers in Australia who have a Galaxy Note 7, both an original device purchased before 5 September 2016 or a new replacement Galaxy Note 7 device, should power down their phone and contact their original place of purchase," said the statement.

With today's news that Samsung will be ending production of the Galaxy Note 7, it's worth noting that customers will no longer be receiving replacement Note 7 handsets, but rather a full refund or another phone of similar value.

Original article below:

If you’re one of the 51,060 Australians who have purchased a Samsung Galaxy Note 7, you’re probably curious about how the handset’s global recall will be carried out Down Under.

Just in time for the first reported handset explosion in Australia, Samsung has officially announced via press release that it’s taking the “proactive and voluntary step” of recalling all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 units immediately, recommending that users “power off their device, return it to its place of purchase and use an alternative device until a remedy can be provided.”

The manufacturer goes on to say that “customers who have purchased a Galaxy Note 7 from Samsung are entitled to a new Galaxy Note 7 (and a courtesy device until replacement Galaxy Note 7 stock arrives) or a full refund.”

According to Samsung, customers are expected to receive their replacement Note 7 units within three to four weeks. Courtesy devices will become available from September 7, 2016.

Aside from returning to the place of purchase, customers can also or call the Samsung Customer Service line on 1300 362 603 or complete the recall form at Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 notice page.