OnePlus makes its way to The White House... in House of Cards

OnePlus became a bit of a stealth success by putting a big focus on word-of-mouth, low prices and internet stunts rather in place of normal marketing.

However its latest move is a strange one – OnePlus has reportedly spent a lot of cash to feature in House of Cards season 4.

A number of characters are spotted through the latest season Netflix's drama using the OnePlus One, OnePlus 2 and OnePlus X phones.

Claire Underwood, the fictional First Lady of the United States, is even spotted using the OnePlus One, but blink and you'd miss it.

Presidential palms

Sadly, Kevin Spacey's Frank Underwood doesn't pick up the device throughout the 13-episode season. He's still rocking the BlackBerry.

According to a Weibo post, OnePlus spent $300,000 on the product placement in the new season. We've asked OnePlus for confirmation - it's a strange move for the company considering it prides itself on not doing traditional marketing.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei said in a blog post last July, "We will only spend money on marketing when it really, truly adds value for our fans. For example, our upcoming VR launch and our free OnePlus Cardboard is a form of marketing that wasn't free to produce.

"But, it's more than just marketing. It's a gift to our fans and invitation to experience the launch with us."

Via PocketNow