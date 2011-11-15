Nokia Lumia 800 to get intelligent radio playlists

The Nokia Lumia 800 is the Finns' first Windows Phone

Nokia has signed a deal with app developer The Echo Nest to bring intelligent radio playlists to all of its new Lumia Windows Phone handsets

The Pandora-like functionality called MixRadio will create playlists based around the music you already have in your phone and claims to "immediately understand your music taste."

The 'taste profile' has 15 million songs to enhance your personal preferences with auto playlists and the app is completely free to download too.

The free MixRadio app will be part of the Nokia Music app for its Windows Phone 7.5 offering, which launches in the UK tomorrow with the arrival of the Nokia Lumia 800 device.

Track record

"Nokia's MixRadio unites our music intelligence platform with a beautiful device, delivering the most personalized global music service the world has ever seen," said Echo Nest CEO Jim Luccesse.

The Echo Nest has a great track record in this field. They're the company behind the popular iheartradio app, and have worked with Spotify on its song search features.

The company says to expect a more comprehensive announcement from Nokia in the imminent future.

Via: Engadget