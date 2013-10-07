Next-gen camera tech set to supercharge Samsung Galaxy S5 and Note 4

As soon as the latest, greatest new phone is released, the attention suddenly turns to what's next, so news that Samsung could massively improve cameraphone images in its next range of phones makes perfect sense.

Patent Bolt reckons that Samsung has developed a new 13MP sensor, which can capture images at 8 times brighter than the current snap-holes in both the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S4.

This means that areas with lower lighting conditions will appear much brighter, putting the new sensor up against the likes of the HTC One that was lauded for its low light capabilities.

Sharper Facebook photos incoming

Photos should also be a lot less blurry, as the same report says that the new camera sensor also packs in greater anti-shake functionality, able to compensate for wobblier hands than most compact cameras, as well as being more power friendly.

The report also states that Samsung is planning to put the new sensor into mass production in the first half of 2014, fitting in with the time frame for the annual release of the Samsung Galaxy S flagships.

The Samsung Galaxy S4 was launched in April, with the Samsung Galaxy S5 expected at the same time next year.

Samsung's Galaxy Note phablet range also tends to use the same sensors as the Galaxy S flagships, meaning that the Galaxy Note 4 should also come with the new sensor.