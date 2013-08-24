Life in the old Droid yet? Qwerty slider Droid 5 reportedly snapped

Could this be the Droid 5?

Motorola may be planning to launch a fifth version of its classic Droid QWERTY slider handset, judging by pictures leaked online this weekend.

Snaps posted on Chinese social networking site Weibo, show a Moto-branded device with an apparent laser-cut, five-row keyboard along with a 4G LTE sticker on the rear.

As Engadget points out, the handset appears to be rocking a 4.3- to 4.5-inch screen along with a slightly different camera interface to the one seen on the latest Droid family devices, revealed last month.

The major design change from last year's Motorola Droid 4 appears to be the lack of capacitive buttons on the face of the device, which now appear on the touchscreen.

Legacy

Despite the Google takeover Motorola is still placing plenty of focus on the family of devices it has presented in recent years.

Just last month, the company unveiled the Droid Maxx, Droid Mini and Droid Ultra touchscreen handsets, prior to the launch of its customisable Moto X handset.

Is there still a market for Android devices with a physical keyboard? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.