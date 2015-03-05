HTC One M9 vs iPhone 6

While HTC's sales are dwarfed by Apple's, its flagships are met with critical acclaim and a loyal following, drawn to the brand's eye for design, then married to slick performance and genuinely useful features.

The same could be said about Apple, albeit with a much larger fan base, and its latest phone has pushed the iPhone forward in so many ways.

But now HTC's latest, the One M9, is here and it's a vast improvement on the HTC One (M8). You're probably wondering whether this is the phone for you, right?

You're probably also ruminating on how it stacks up against the iPhone 6, as HTC has so much in common with Apple in terms of design.

To get the answer to that all you need to do is keep reading, as we've compared these two bastions of style in full.