Google overhauls YouTube Mobile in UK with HTML5

Google has unveiled a new, faster YouTube site for mobile phones in the UK, using HTML5 to improve the user experience.

From faster loading times to an upgraded UI, the new version of the site promises to make video viewing on Android handsets, iPhones and other advanced smartphones as easy as on a PC.

Google has also announced an iPad-friendly UI for YouTube Mobile as well, with inline video watching allowing users to choose whether to view video in full-screen or not.

All the new things

There are also options to create playlists, the ability to designate "favourite," "like" or "unlike" videos directly from your device, as well as easy quality switching.

Facebook, Twitter and Google Buzz sharing have also been implement as standard too.

Andrey Doronichev, Product Manager for YouTube Mobile, promised this new upgrade would allow Google to roll out new features in real time, so when the desktop version of the platform gets a new feature, it can easily be ported to the mobile version as well.

If you want to check out the new site, head on over to m.youtube.com from within your phone browser.