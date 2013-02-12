Google Now widget could be the first step to Key Lime Pie

Google has possibly given us a brief glimpse into the future of Android after an image of a Google Now widget appeared on its support page.

Google Now is the search giant's answer to Apple's Siri, monitoring your daily activities and then serving up information it thinks will be relevant to your day.

Currently there's no widget support for Google Now, but after Android Central spotted an interesting post in the firm's support forum that looks set to change.

Now you see it, now you don't

Now, Google! NOW! (Credit: Android Central)

The post has since been removed by Google, adding more fuel to the fire that it is indeed planning on bringing the widget to the Android platform soon.

This has led to speculation that the widget could be one of the new features lined up for Android 5.0 Key Lime Pie - the next major overhaul of the mobile platform which could be announced in May at Google's annual I/O event.

For now we're just going to have to wait and see, as the widget could appear in a minor update for the current Jelly Bean system instead of being held back for the next big upgrade.

