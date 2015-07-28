Galaxy Note 5 will likely sport powerful new Samsung chip

It looks as though the Galaxy Note 5, which is expected to be announced next month by Samsung, will be powered by the tech-giant's own Exynos 7422 chipset.

A source has reportedly sent GSM Arena a screenshot of the Galaxy Note 5's system info, which lists the handset to carry Samsung's most powerful Exynos chipset to date.

While the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Plus also carried an Exynos chip, the upgraded Exynos 7422 includes an LTE modem integrated with the GPU, CPU and RAM on the single chip.

The screenshot also suggests that the Galaxy Note 5 will come with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

All in line

This new report does fall in line with previous rumors that have also listed the Exynos 7422 chip as being featured in the Galaxy Note 5 as well.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is also expected to be announced at the same time as the Galaxy Note 5, but it is rumored to carry a hexa-core Snapdragon 808 processor instead.

Other rumors have also suggested that the Galaxy Note 5 will come with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED 2K display and glass back panels.

Samsung's annual Unpacked event is scheduled for August 13, which is usually where the tech-giant announces its latest Galaxy Note handset. It's likely we'll also be seeing Samsung Pay and maybe even a new smartwatch unveiled at the event.