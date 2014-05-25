European HTC One (M8) update makes everything a little more stable

HTC rolls out an update for its flagship device

European owners of the new HTC One (M8) are receiving a minor update this weekend, bringing a host of bug fixes aimed at making the device more stable.

The 66MB download, brings stability updates for the camera app, the barometer in the weather app, the FM radio player and the video highlight feature.

The firmware update offers plenty of behind the scenes fixes, but doesn't seem to offer and visual improvements.

It is the second update issued for the device since its launch in February. Early adopters got a day-one software update that added an 'Extreme Power Saving' mode.

Banking on it

The HTC One (M8) is perhaps the Taiwanese firm's most important handset in years, so it's good to see HTC stamping on bugs in a timely fashion.

The company is banking on the 2014 edition to be a commercial winner after the original HTC One's rabid critical acclaim failed to translate into a high enough volume of sales.

Via Android Central