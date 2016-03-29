Apple is hard at work fixing this Safari-crashing bug

If you're running iOS 9 software on your iPad or iPhone - which is on almost 80% of all Apple devices - you may have found a problem where links can crash within Safari and it's down to some of the other apps you have installed.

Apple told techradar, "We are aware of this issue, and we will release a fix in a software update soon." That means, assuming this isn't a massive problem to solve, the fix should come in iOS 9.3.1.

The issue is thought to have stemmed from Universal Links, a feature included in iOS 9 and above to help developers use the same links they use for their websites, and developers have caused the files to be grossly oversized.

Waiting on a fix

Reports of the problem are associated with Booking.com and a number of other different high profile apps such as Eat 24 and Wikipedia.

According to 9to5Mac's feedback from users affected by this problem, the oversized Universal Links files are now causing the app to crash. It's thought uninstalling and reinstalling the affected app may be a solution for the problem but it's not guaranteed to work.

The problem isn't directly associated with iOS 9.3 software either – you could be getting the problem on earlier versions of the software.

For now it's a case of waiting for Apple to issue a fix and hope it comes in the near future. We'll update you fine folks when the updated software comes through and cleans this issue out.