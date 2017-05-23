PC gamers, prepare your wallet: Nvidia’s official store finally open to Aussies

Industry-leading graphics hardware maker Nvidia has finally brought its online store to Australia, enabling customers the chance to buy the company’s GeForce graphics cards directly from the manufacturer, rather than through third-party card-makers and local retailers.

At present, there are only two 10-series cards on offer — the gaming flagship GeForce GTX 1080 Ti for $1,129 and the more compute oriented Titan Xp for $1,950. Albeit expensive, we think the GTX 1080 Ti is the ultimate gaming GPU, and you can check out our review here .

The Titan is allegedly “the world’s most powerful graphics card” and has only seen very limited availability thus far; up until now, Aussies wanting to get hold of one have had to resort to importing from overseas. The site also offers free express shipping to Australia to sweeten the deal.

Although nothing has been explicitly mentioned regarding Nvidia’s other products — such as the Shield line — we’re hoping that the launch of a direct online store may indicate an Australian release for Shield devices some time in the future.