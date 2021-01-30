OneDrive is finally getting a much-needed 64-bit version

First released back in 2007, Microsoft's cloud storage solution OneDrive is finally catching up with the times with the release of a new 64-bit version of the software.

Up until now, users could only access a 32-bit version of the app to store their files, photos and other documents even if they were running a 64-bit version of Windows 10. The problem with running 32-bit software on a 64-bit version of Windows is that 32-bit programs can only access 4GB of system memory even on systems with higher amounts of memory.

By making OneDrive available as a native 64-bit application, users will likely see a performance increase as the software can now use more of their available RAM.

64-bit OneDrive

In an update to the Microsoft 365 roadmap, the software giant explained that “OneDrive is now available as a 64-bit install for AMD64-based devices”.

If you're running a system with an Intel chip don't worry as AMD owns the 64-bit architecture and all AMD64 updates are applicable to both AMD and Intel based systems, according to WindowsReport.

Users interested in downloading and installing the new 64-bit version of OneDrive can find the software here.

