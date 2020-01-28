One of the best value gaming laptops right now is a Dell business notebook

One of Dell’s best gaming laptops can’t be found on the site's home page - instead it's hidden away in the business section.

It's fair to ask why the Dell G3 15 3590 is considered a business device by the Austin-based vendor. It's a well configured workstation and comes with Windows 10 Pro by default (which you can remove for a further saving), but it doesn’t have a vPro sticker and its main features are heavily gaming oriented.

Sold at $1134.32 (after the downgrade to Windows 10 Home) at the time of writing, the G3 is certainly a competitively-priced option for gamers.

Dell G3 15 3590 - $1134.32 at Dell A stunning piece of hardware. Sure, it's sold as a business laptop (complete with Windows 10 Pro and McAfee SBS) but it will capture the imagination of IT administrators looking for a mobile workstation that's good for more than just work. It's far cheaper than comparable gaming laptops from Dell, so you’d be foolish not to consider picking it up.

It boasts a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 TI with 6GB GDDR6 memory, 16GB DDR4 (in dual channel configuration), 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, plus a 12-month subscription to McAfee Small Business Security software .

The G3 comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display and plenty of ports and connectors. It has a Qualcomm wireless chipset and the device is powered by a 51Whr battery.

While it doesn’t come with a Quadro card, which would make it into a true mobile workstation, its GTX 1660 TI GPU should be powerful enough for tasks such as video editing or image retouching .

Overall, this is an incredibly versatile laptop for those looking to play as hard as they work.