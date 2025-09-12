From first steps to data-driven: a new path for growing businesses

For decades, small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) have been the silent workhorses of the global economy. Yet when it came to technology, their needs were often an afterthought.

Many growing companies pieced together hand-me-down tools as they struggled with solutions that were too costly, too complex and didn’t match their needs.

This was certainly the case with business management systems. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) technology was designed and optimized for Fortune 500 corporations, leaving smaller firms to improvise and figure it out on their own.

Sanket Akerkar Social Links Navigation Chief Revenue Officer, Acumatica.



Facing economic uncertainty, many companies patched together spreadsheets, disconnected systems and outdated reporting tools, relying on gut instinct while postponing critical digital upgrades.

Today, we’re at a tipping point. In an AI-powered economy, “doing nothing” or “standing pat” is the biggest risk of all. Growing businesses can no longer afford to wait for technology to trickle down.

They’re embracing modern, AI-ready platforms to change how they operate, making smarter, faster decisions, powered by real-time data and flexible, cloud-native tools.

The Legacy Playbook Is Broken

For many smaller operations, the default strategy was survival by spreadsheets to track inventory, outdated accounting software tools and siloed systems to run core operations.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A growing manufacturer might track inventory in Excel, reconcile financials every week and lack visibility into their actual margin performance.

As supply chains grew more volatile, customer expectations climbed and competition intensified, making the limitations of fragmented systems glaringly obvious.

Without real-time visibility, businesses face delayed responses, poor cash flow and missed growth opportunities, which present a major business barrier.

Growing businesses risk falling behind as even traditionally analog industries digitize and data becomes increasingly more important in this AI Age.

The Rise of AI-Ready, Cloud-Native ERP Platforms

ERP technology has evolved dramatically. What was once a rigid, back-office solution reserved for large enterprises has transformed into cloud-native platforms with AI-driven insights, flexible modules and intuitive interfaces explicitly designed for growing businesses.

A 2024 Technavio report forecasts the global ERP market to expand by $32.57 billion between 2024 and 2028, mainly driven by cloud-based systems. These platforms offer scalability, lower upfront costs and easier integration with emerging technologies.

More than just technology upgrades, modern ERP systems now manage mission-critical operations. With a cloud-based ERP system, companies can now:

- Gain real-time visibility into sales, inventory, supply chains and cash flow.

- Leverage AI-powered capabilities such as predictive analytics, demand forecasting and anomaly detection.

- Foster collaboration with flexible, consumption-based licensing models.

For example, a regional distributor that adopts a cloud ERP solution can gain instant invoicing insights, real-time inventory tracking and AI-driven forecasting, transforming its ability to serve customers efficiently and scale.

Access to enterprise-grade technology is no longer reserved exclusively for large corporations. These advancements are democratizing AI, with exciting possibilities for companies of all sizes.

Automation and real-time data are turning information into action and shifting from reactive to predictive decision-making.

From “Do-Nothing” to “Start Small, Scale Smart”

One of the most promising shifts we’re seeing among SMBs is a change in mindset. Digital transformation no longer requires massive, disruptive projects. With today’s platforms, companies can start small, addressing critical needs like financial management or inventory control. Then, as they grow, they can scale into advanced capabilities such as AI-driven analytics and customer relationship management.

Cloud-native delivery reduces upfront costs, while modular architectures let businesses pay only for what they use. Removing the need for large IT management teams or lengthy implementations means these businesses can realize value quickly, adjust investments over time and build momentum toward a fully digital, data-driven operation.

The Data-Driven Growth Strategy

Companies that embrace modern business management systems are already seeing tangible results:

Improved cash flow: Automated invoicing and predictive forecasting provide financial clarity.

Operational agility: Real-time data enables faster pivots when markets shift or supply chains fluctuate.

Higher productivity: Automation reduces manual work, freeing employees to focus on strategic initiatives.

With AI embedded into daily operations, growing businesses gain a strategic edge, from accurately forecasting demand to spotting operational bottlenecks early.

This level of insight makes organizations more resilient, agile and competitive, even when facing rivals with significantly larger budgets and teams.

A New Growth Engine for SMBs

The days of settling for outdated, disparate software solutions are over. A new era has arrived in which growing businesses can access enterprise-grade technology on their own terms.

Much like upgrading from an old, inefficient truck to a modern hybrid vehicle, today’s platforms allow companies to move faster, operate smarter and compete more effectively.

The path forward is clear: embrace the promise of a new technology age by investing in flexible, AI-ready business management systems that empower smarter decisions, greater efficiency and sustainable growth.

For growing businesses, that’s the difference between staying stuck in survival mode and transforming into a data-driven market leader.

We list the best IT infrastructure management services.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro