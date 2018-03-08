Netflix’s new preview feature brings vertical video to Android and iOS

The latest media giant to mimic Snapchat’s Stories feature is none other than Netflix, with a recently-announced preview feature coming soon to its mobile app.

According to Todd Yellin, Netflix vice president of product, the video previews will feature 30-second trailers of suggested series and movies that have been tailored to your viewing habits.

These trailers will appear in a vertical orientation (to suit mobile, naturally) and will boast the ability to skip back and forth through them by swiping, akin to Snap’s Stories feature, which has already been mimicked by Instagram to great success.

The preview function will be rolling out to Netflix’s mobile app over the coming months, hitting iOS devices before it makes its way to Android platforms.