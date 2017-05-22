Nest Cam may get a 4K upgrade and enhanced zooming features

It's been some time since we heard from home automation company Nest and its internet of things-powered gadgetry, though it appears the Alphabet-owned company has been keeping busy developing a new high-resolution camera.

Nest is reportedly developing a 4K-resolution home security camera that will be announced at the end of the month, sources tell Android Police.

Intended for indoor use (tough luck to those looking to upgrade their outdoor Nest Cams) the USB-C connected camera is reportedly capable of capturing footage in 4K — but with that comes a bit of a catch.

According to the report, the image a user sees is capped at 1080p, meaning you won't be getting a 4K-resolution stream of your house, per se.

'Nest, zoom in and enhance!'

Instead, the rumored new Nest Cam uses its 4K recording to zoom in on a subject (according to Android Police, the camera tracks motion) while keeping the image at 1080p.

If we understand correctly, the feature works like a real-life version of those security cameras in TV detective dramas that zero in on a criminal's face without any noise or pixelation — which is pretty cool.

That functionality comes at a price, however, as Nest's supposed new 4K camera will cost $300 at launch — more than either its predecessor or even its weatherproof outdoor variant, both of which cost $200/£159 (about AU$275) a pop.