New Nexus 7 arriving in Australia by the end of the month?

The new Nexus 7 is a bit of a tease for us Aussies...

A pre-order listing for the new Nexus 7 on a Western Australia-based store indicates that Aussies may be able to get their hands on the new Google/Asus slate by the end of August.

The listing on PLE Computer's online store shows that you can pre-order 2013 Nexus 7 tablets, which are: "Due to arrive late August."

All three models are listed, including the 16GB with Wi-Fi for $299, the 32GB with Wi-Fi for $339, while the 32GB slate with Wi-Fi and LTE will go for $439, with shipping added separately for Australia-wide deliveries.

Aussies pay more

The US Google Play store lists the new Nexus 7 tablets for US$229, US$269 and US$349, respectively, meaning we'll still be paying more than our US-counterparts, even when factoring in currency rates.

Of course, this may not actually be Google's RRP for the devices in Australia, as currently, the Australian Google Play store doesn't even list the new device.

While PLE Computer gives us indicative prices and dates for an Australian Nexus 7 2 launch, there has been no official word from Google about pricing or availability for the region.

Via: Ausdroid

We recently got some hands-on time with the New Nexus 7 - check it out below: