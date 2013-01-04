New Asus 10-inch tablet breaks cover in time for CES 2013

Asus is no stranger to Android tablets so it comes a little surprise that the Taiwanese firm is possibly working on a new 10-incher.

Details on the Asus ME301T have surfaced on Icecat, revealing that the slate features a 10.1-inch display, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and Nvidia's Tegra 3 quad-core processor.

There is 1GB of RAM and by the looks of it just a 16GB variant, which is a little disappointing considering a lot of tablets offer 32GB options such as the Asus-built Nexus 7.

A microSD slot could be included though as previous slates from the firm, such as the Transformer Prime and Transformer Pad Infinity, offer the expandable storage option.

Business time

The ME301T will be focussed more at the business market if product listings in Spain and Denmark are anything to go by, pegging the tablet at around the £250 ($400/AU$385) mark – although we're far from convinced by the legitimacy of the posts and the price seems very low.

Apparently you'll be able to pick up the Asus ME301T Memo Pad 10 – we're not fans of the proposed name either – Wi-Fi only or with 3G connectivity allowing you to access the web on the move.

Asus could unveil a host of new tablets at CES 2013 next week and TechRadar will be there to bring you all the latest, including any details on the ME301T.

From Icecat via Pocket Droid