Microsoft set to reveal Windows 8 tablet next week?

Microsoft could be gearing up to reveal Windows 8 for tablets at its Build conference next week, with Samsung rumoured to be the hardware partner of choice.

That means that when the conference kicks off on 13 September, a Samsung-made Windows 8 tablet could become a reality.

The rumour comes by way of the Korea Economic Daily, whose industry sources claim that, "This new product manufactured by Samsung will be the company's first collaboration with Microsoft in its hardware devices."

The final countdown

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that Steven Sinofsky will do the onstage demo of Windows 8 but that the slates aren't going to make it on to shop shelves for at least another 12 months.

Windows 8 is also set to run on desktop PCs, usurping the incumbent Microsoft OS, Windows 7; most rumours peg the Windows 8 release date as early 2012.

Samsung, meanwhile, has every reason in the world to be pushing for tablet success; its Android slates are widely agreed to be the best of the robotic bunch, but legal clashes with Apple have been hampering sales in several markets.

No doubt the company is keen to fight the iPad on whatever OS front that it can.

From Reuters, Yahoo News