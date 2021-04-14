Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is available to pre-order now in Australia and New Zealand

The latest in Microsoft's popular Surface range of powerful and portable machines is now available to pre-order in Australia and New Zealand – the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

The fourth iteration of the Surface Laptop has been launched after much of the world has spent the past year working remotely due to the pandemic, so it's more important than ever that it's up to the task.

This means that there's been a focus on improving the battery life for on-the-go use, studio-quality microphones and HD video calling, as well as all new processors to power up the performance, including a collaboration between Microsoft and AMD.

Pre-order from Microsoft direct

Configurations

The Surface Laptop 4 is available in a staggering nine different configurations in both Australia and New Zealand, with both regions getting 13.5-inch and 15-inch models with either Intel or AMD processors.

Below, we've listed each configuration and its associated price in Australia and New Zealand:

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch

Ryzen 5 4680U / 8GB / 256GB | AU$1,599 / NZ$1,749



Ryzen 5 4680U / 16GB / 256GB | AU$1,899 / NZ$2,149



i5 / 8GB / 512GB | AU$1,999 / NZ$2,299



i5 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,299 / NZ$2,649



i7 / 16GB / 512GB | AU$2,749 / NZ$3,049

i7 / 32GB / 1TB | AU$3,849 / NZ$4,399



Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch