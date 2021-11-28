Apple AirPods Cyber Monday live blog: the best Pro, Max and 3rd gen deals

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Cyber Monday AirPods deals are always among the most exciting discounts of the sales season - and this year is no exception.

Apple AirPods rarely see any significant discounts at other times of the year, so any deals on the brand's range of true wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones are always welcome.

The Black Friday AirPods deals were pretty impressive this year, and we're expecting more of the same as we roll into the Cyber Monday deals, which officially takes place on November 29.

So far, we've seen the AirPods Pro plummet to their lowest price in the US and the UK, as well as the first discounts on the new AirPods 3, and big savings on the over-ear (and very pricey) AirPods Max.

As some of these Black Friday deals have now expired, we're expecting that they'll return as retailers begin their Cyber Monday sales - and we could even see some of those prices fall even further, as Target has promised some decent Cyber Monday deals.

We'll be here to bring you all the all the very best AirPods deals as we find them - as well as recommendations for the best AirPods alternatives you can buy today. So, be sure to bookmark this page and check in regularly for the best chance to save on your next pair of wireless earbuds or headphones.

Best AirPods Cyber Monday deals live now - US

Best AirPods Cyber Monday sales - UK