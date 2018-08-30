Trending

Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport headphones: now water resistant and more comfortable

By Audio  

Born to run

Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport headphones

Jaybird has announced the latest addition to its X-series at IFA 2018 - Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones.

Designed for outdoor athletes, these headphones have been upgraded to now be water-resistant, rather than just sweat-proof, although there's no recommendation to take these things swimming, despite being able to submerge them for up to a meter for half an hour.

In addition, Jaybird claim they have a more comfortable fit than previous headphones in the series due to new silicon fins, ultra-soft silicon tips and exclusive-to-Jaybird Comply Ultra foam tips, which feature unique thermo-reactive foam that conforms to your ear canals for a more comfortable and secure fit.

If that’s not enough to tempt, the Jaybird X4 headphones also have eight hours' battery life, a new Speed Cinch cord management system - which allows you to adjust the length of the cable - and the sound can be fully customized using the Jaybird app.

Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport headphones

Jaybird X4 price... talk to me.

The Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones will be available to pre-order from the Jaybird website staring August 30 and will release globally in September 2018. The headphones retail at $129.99 (£109.99 or AU$189.95).

It's interesting that these water-resistant headphones haven't been tipped for swimming as well, but that protection doesn't sound like it can stand being slapped in and out of water - it's often the pressure of the water that will cause seals to corrupt, rather than just being submerged.

The headphones will also be coming in Black Metallic/Flash, Alpha Metallic/Jade for the general public, and a third color, Storm Metallic/Glacier, will be found at Best Buy and jaybirdsport.com 

  •  IFA 2018 is Europe's biggest tech show. The TechRadar team is in Berlin to bring you all the breaking news and hands-on first impressions of new phones, watches and other tech as they're announced. 
