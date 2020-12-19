iPhone 13 tipped to come with Wi-Fi upgrades for faster web access

We know the iPhone 13 is going to improve on the iPhone 12, but we're starting to get a better idea of the specific components that are in line for a performance boost – and it looks as though the Wi-Fi chip could be one of them.

According to the team at well-known industry analyst firm Barclays, via MacRumors, the iPhone 13 phones are likely to come with Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. That's a step up from the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard found on board this year's iPhones.

Barclays is basing its prediction on conversations with Apple hardware suppliers, so it seems to be well-sourced – though as usual with these sort of rumors, we'll have to wait until the phone is actually official to know for sure what it's going to bring.

As you might expect, Wi-Fi 6E offers faster data speeds and lower latencies, meaning both quicker access to the web and less interference from other devices when you're trying to get online. Augmented reality and virtual reality applications should also get a boost.

The 2021 iPhone SE

The Barclays analysts have also ruled out another iPhone SE appearing in the next few months. While an updated model is being rumored, it's unlikely to show up in the first half of 2021, according to those in the know.

Back in April, Apple unveiled the 2020 version of the iPhone SE, with a 4.7-inch display. The word on the Apple street is that an updated edition could come with a 5.5-inch or even a 6.1-inch screen, for those who wanted a bigger yet still affordable iPhone.

Another prominent Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has also gone on the record to say there won't be another iPhone SE model until at least the second half of 2021, so that fits in with what the team at Barclays is hearing.

As for the iPhone 13, we understand that it's going to launch in September as usual, after the delayed and staggered roll out of the iPhone 12. We're expecting 120Hz screens and improved camera zoom to be among the upgrades next year.