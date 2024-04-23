Rugged devices are becoming an increasingly popular business choice

Businesses are looking to invest more in rugged devices as they seek to get more for their money, new research has found.

The Getac-commissioned IDC InfoBrief found that rugged devices can lower the total cost of ownership while helping companies meet their ESG goals.

The figures come from 990 IT decision-makers from different industries globally and reveal an anticipated increase in spending on the emerging category of hardware.

Companies are preparing to spend more on rugged devices

Getac revealed that buying rugged tablets and rugged smartphones can reduce the total cost of ownership by 10-20%, with rugged laptops and PCs presenting a higher 20-30% saving.

Two in five (43%) also said that rugged devices with advanced sensors and connectivity capabilities helped them gather operations data, which in turn helped them make better-informed decisions about energy consumption and waste reduction.

Paul Waddilove, UK & Nordics MD for Getac, commented: “These survey results show rugged devices are playing a transformative role in industrial operations by improving TCO and productivity and driving sustainability.”

Currently, one in five (21%) are spending 20% of their budget on rugged devices, however half (49%) plan to increase spending in this category within the next 12-18 months.

Organizations claim to have improved worker productivity, reduced equipment failure and enhanced communication and collaboration among employees with rugged devices.

Waddilove added: “Organisations across Europe are increasingly realising the operational benefits that rugged technology offers, from improved worker productivity and field communication to better data collection and more informed decision making in challenging work environments.”

Mre generally, recent statistics from IDC and Canalys have indicated a resurgence in the PC market, with shipments reaching or exceeding pre-pandemic levels imminently.