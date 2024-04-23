The next game from Persona devs, Metaphor: ReFantazio, launches in October

Atlus has announced that its next game, Metaphor: ReFantazio, will launch on October 11 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The news comes from a 25-minute showcase on April 22 hosted by game director Katsura Hashino, where a brand-new action-packed trailer was revealed, demonstrating the latest role-playing game from the team behind the popular Persona series.

"The throne sits empty after the king’s assassination," reads the game's official synopsis. "With no heirs, the will of the late king decrees that the next monarch will be elected by the people, and thus begins your fight for the throne..."

Metaphor: ReFantazio looks and sounds quite similar in style to the Persona games, but will alternatively be set in a medieval fantasy setting called Euchronia, where players and their party will be able to explore an open-world filled with towns and cities as they progress on their journey.

The RPG will stick with Atlus' trademark turn-based combat and calendar system, as well as feature dungeons and boss battles, although from the trailer, it seems that the game will also allow combat outside of turn-based instances for monsters previously encountered.

Pre-orders for Metaphor: ReFantazio are now available for every platform, including a physical standard and collector's edition for PlayStation and Xbox specifically.

Purchasing the standard edition will give players two pre-order bonus items - the Archetype EXP Chest Set and Adventure's Journey Pack - while the collector's edition will offer a host of physical goodies, including a steel book version of the game, a Kingdom of Euchronia cloth map, art book, metallic pins, soundtracks, sticker sheet, and a costume set inspired by the Persona series.

Players will also receive the Atlus 35th Digital History Book and Atlus 35th Digital All-Time Best Soundtrack, as well as the previously mentioned pre-order bonuses.