Yahoo and Microsoft dismiss Google Buzz

Google Buzz comes under fire from Yahoo and Microsoft

Google's newly launched Buzz social network service has received criticism from Yahoo and Microsoft, with both companies claiming to have offered a similar service for years.

Microsoft claimed that Hotmail has offered similar services to customers since 2008, while Yahoo made the point that it launched its own #Buzz service two years ago.

Busy busy busy

"Busy people don't want another social network, what they want is the convenience of aggregation," Microsoft said in a statement.

"We've done that. Hotmail customers have benefited from Microsoft working with Flickr, Facebook, Twitter and 75 other partners since 2008."

Yahoo added to the Google Buzz bashing, tweeting: "Two years after #Yahoo! launched #Buzz, Google follows suit. Check out the original: http://buzz.yahoo.com/"

Neither Yahoo nor Microsoft have had much success in the social networking arena, so it will be interesting to see if Google Buzz can succeed where these companies have so far failed.

Google has had no real luck launching a social network that has gained any sort of meaningful audience or traction, with the less said about its failed Orkut social network the better…

Google Buzz will be fully integrated with Gmail, Google, Google Maps and a number of other social networks.

Via CNNMoney.com