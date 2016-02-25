Latest Daredevil Season 2 trailer shifts focus to Elektra

There are only a few weeks to go before the whole of Daredevil Season 2 lands on Netflix, for you to binge like the Mr Creosote you are. To get you in the mood for the show, an action-packed new trailer has landed.

This is the second part of a trailer that was unveiled last week - yes, even trailers come in two parts now - and while the first focused firmly on Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, here we see more of Elodie Yung as assassin Elektra.

The trailer offers up some more plot tidbits, which revolves around the Yakuza trying its hardest to takeover the streets of New York City.

Daredevil double

Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock and so is the Daredevil costume that was roundly criticised when it was shown off at the tail-end of Season 1.

While the costume remains, the show has gone through some significant changes. Out is original showrunner Steven DeKnight - who was actually a late replacement for Drew Goddard - and in are Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez.

Daredevil is part of a handful of Marvel superhero shows on Netflix Originals. It was the first and swiftly followed by the fantastic Jessica Jones - a second season of which has also been greenlit.

Next up is Luke Cage, then Iron Fist and finally a Defenders mini series.

Daredevil Season 2 release date is March 18 and it will be available on Netflix in 4K.