Google Drive is down for some users, and Gmail is playing up too [Updated]

Update: All of Google's are back working as normal. Balance is restored. Everyone get back to work.

Original story below...

Google Drive is currently experiencing outages around the world, while Gmail and other Google apps are also playing up.

We first noticed the issue when Drive crashed for us, and Google's status page confirms that the service is experiencing "disruptions". It says that Gmail, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drawings are also suffering problems.

