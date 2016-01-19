Amazon Dash will now reorder your home essentials

Amazon really wants to make online shopping easier, to the point where you won't even have to go on your phone or computer to order things yourself.

After launching the Dash Buttons last year, which lets you re-order something with a connected button, Amazon has announced that the Dash Replenishment Service, which re-orders things automatically, has gone live today.

The Dash Replenishment Service is set to work with connected home appliances, including washers, dryers, dishwashers and even blood glucose monitors and pet food dispensers.

The appliances will be able to monitor when supplies needed start running low, like printer ink, and will make an Amazon order automatically.

"With Amazon Dash Replenishment, we want to make customers' lives even easier so they won't run out of items like laundry detergent, pet food or printer ink again—customers simply activate Dash Replenishment when they are setting up their connected device and then rely on Amazon to automatically deliver those everyday essentials," said Daniel Rausch, Director, Amazon Devices.

Currently, only connected Brother printers work with the service right now, but Samsung, Whirlpool, Brita, Purrell and others are set to integrate Dash Replenishment in the following weeks and months.

Amazon is hoping to add more brands and companies in the future as well, having also released the API for the service as well.