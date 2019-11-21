Huawei MatePad Pro official video lands and it's serious competition for the iPad Pro

Huawei has often made tablets, but it hasn't always tried to compete with the very best tablets you can buy. That may be about to change with the upcoming Huawei MatePad Pro. as it looks like it will pose some serious competition for top-end tablets.

Huawei released a teaser video on its YouTube channel showing a quick glimpse of the tablet and its accessories, but we don't currently expect to hear more from the company until November 25.

That's when the company is rumored to be announcing the new tablet in China, and it's also unlikely we'll hear then on whether it'll be coming to the US, UK or Australia.

The video shows the tablet with a large screen on the front - we don't currently know how big that is - with a punch-hole in the top right hand corner hosting the selfie camera for the slate.

It works with a smart keyboard case as well as a stylus in the video, suggesting this will be a powerhouse device that the company believes will work as a replacement for your laptop or iPad Pro.

That's hammered home by the fact the video shows the tablet multi-tasking, which we assume is using Android software but it's not entirely clear in the video if that's the case.

We can't see the rear of the tablet very well thanks to the case, but it seems to feature a dual-camera which is something you don't often find on many tablets and may allow for better photography on this slate.

Overall, we don't know much officially about the Huawei MatePad Pro. Other leaks have suggested that may be a 5G variant of the tablet and it'll likely sport the Kirin 990, which is the same that powers the Huawei Mate 30 Pro.

We may hear about a western release date at MWC 2020

Via GSMArena