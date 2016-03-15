Indiana Jones 5 will star Harrison Ford once more … in 2019

The Walt Disney Studios has announced Indiana Jones will be back on the big screen for a fifth installment on July 19, 2019.

Harrison Ford is set to reprise his title role, fedora hat and all, more than 10 years after the release of the last film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, in 2008.

Steven Spielberg, the director of all previous Indiana Jones films, will also be returning to helm the film.

"Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can't wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019," said Alan Horn, chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, in a statement announcing the film.

"It's rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn't be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven."

News of the film first came up last year, when Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed that a new Indiana Jones movie was in fact in the works, though nothing was set in stone at the time.

But while we now have a Spielberg, Ford and a release date, not much else has been revealed today, including a title for the film. Still, with Ford in the title role in this franchise's return, hopefully they won't kill him off... Right?

Via IGN