Scandyna Megapod speaker turns it up to 11

Head-turning speaker with added bass

Megapod, perfect for those who live in Andy Warholl's Factory
Scandyna, the makers of the Minipod, have gone back to the drawing board and come up with a brand-new speaker system – the Megapod, designed for those who want to make something of a big impression with their audio kit.

Standing at 884 x 348 x 535mm, and with looks like an extra from A Clockwork Orange, the Megapod is a beast of a floor-standing speaker, and not one for those with conservative AV tastes.

If the design doesn't put you off, then underneath the flamboyant chassis you will find a great speaker.

The Megapod comes equipped with a 25mm free-mounted tweeter with a 125mm midrange driver – which is bullet-proof just in case a gun-toting mate decides to take out his anger on your brand-new speaker system.

Also on-board is a custom-deigned subwoofer with a long-throw 250mm bass driver.

Looking for fame

Because of stints in Friends and spots in adverts for Stella, the Minipod – the smaller version of its big brother – is being touted as one of the most recognisable speakers in the world.

Scandyna is obviously hoping the Megapod gets as much recognition. With a price of £2,396 per pair, it'll definitely turn heads. And to make it stand out even more, the system is available in a choice of white, black, silver, blue, yellow or red.

Go to www.scandyna-speakers.com for more details.

