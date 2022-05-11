Google Maps already looks like it's won Google IO 2022 with new features

Audio player loading…

At Google I/O 2022, CEO Sundar Pichai dedicated the start of the keynote to Google Maps, with Immersive View, eco-routes, and more.

While no Android 13 news or the latest Chrome OS features were announced as yet, Pichai made sure to put Google Maps in the spotlight first, helping you further in getting from one destination to another.

These features look to be coming to both Android and iOS later this year.

This is currently a breaking news story we will be updating this across the event.

Upcoming features

(Image credit: Future)

There looks to be a focus on both refining the user interface for Google Maps and simultaneously making it easier to view how you can get from point A to point B.

Eco-friendly routes are Google's focus in making sure that users can help offset climate change, a big and important topic in today's world, which is going to be available outside the United States later in 2022.

There's also an Immersive view mode coming, which allows you to look inside restaurants using neural rendering to let you fly around like Superman, or a drone.

Another big improvement is indoor images when you visit a coffee house or a restaurant, with a bigger focus on better quality when you want to browse around a building.

As we're only on day 1 for Google IO, we may see more features appearing for Google Maps, where we'll update this developing story.