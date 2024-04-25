Dropbox boosts security with end-to-end encryption, adds Microsoft Teams and Copilot integrations

Dropbox has unveiled a series of new security, collaboration and efficiency-focused tools as part of its Spring Release update, including end-to-end encryption and new integrations with third-party services.

Among the highlights are new Microsoft integrations with Teams, Co-Authoring and Copilot, which Dropbox says will help prevent conflicting files even for workers collaborating from two different platforms.

In addition to adding end-to-end encryption (E2EE), Dropbox has also rolled out advanced key management to protect folders.

Advanced key management works by letting users set up unique encryption keys so that only senders and recipients can view folders. E2EE has also been natively integrated into team folders, which helps eliminate some of the additional software subscriptions that were previously required to add this layer of security.

Dropbox CEO and Co-Founder Drew Houston said: “As teams become more distributed, Dropbox continues to be the trusted, easy-to-use platform for them to organise their content and collaborate—anytime and anywhere.”

Besides integration with Microsoft Teams and a plugin extension for Copilot for Microsoft 365, customers will also be able to use real-time Co-Authoring to collaborate on supported Microsoft 365 files directly from within Dropbox without having to navigate to Microsoft’s portal. That feature is currently in beta.

Microsoft Senior Product Manager Harshal Patil commented: “It is important that mutual customers collaborate in the most seamless way possible.”

The cloud storage platform’s Spring Release also improves the recently redesigned web experience, including better file previews, new quick actions, and dynamic filters, while Dropbox Replay received some upgrades.

Dropbox’s detailed dive into the Spring Release can be found on a dedicated blog post.