Google is reportedly working on a new unified communications app for businesses

A new report from The Information has revealed that Google is reportedly developing a new mobile unified communications app designed specifically for business users.

The Google Mobile app for businesses will combine several of the search giant's standalone applications and technologies according to the report. The Information spoke with two people that have used the application as well as three others who were briefed on the product.

The new communications app will combine the company's video conferencing app Hangouts Meet with its instant messaging app Hangouts Chat. The app will also include Gmail for communications over email as well as Google's cloud storage service Google Drive.

One app for all your business needs

Google's unified communications app for business is apparently going through internal testing at Google at the moment and people familiar with the matter said that Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian shared details regarding the app at a conference earlier this month with Google Cloud team members and business partners.

According to The Information's report, the mobile application will be part of Google's G Suite of productivity software. The app could also help the company better compete against established players in the unified communications market such as Microsoft and Slack.

Google G Suite for business already includes applications such as Gmail, Docs, Calendar, Meet and Drive, so adding other ways for business users to communicate with one another does make a great deal of sense as it will help boost productivity as users will be able to do more from within a single app.

Last year, Google hiked prices for G Suite for the first time for business users though the company kept the cost of its enterprise tier the same.

We've also highlighted the best mobile phone deals

Via CRN