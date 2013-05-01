Microsoft's E3 Xbox event is going down June 10

As promised, Microsoft is gearing up to show more about its new Xbox during E3 2013.

The company today sent around invites to a June 10 media briefing inside Los Angeles' Galen Center. That's a day before the show officially kicks off, for those interested. We're asked to arrive by 8:45 a.m. PDT, but we'll provide an update with the exact start time when it's available.

May 21, in Microsoft's words, marks the start of a new generation of games, TV and entertainment, revolving around what can only be the Xbox 720 (or Fusion or whatever Microsoft decides to call the console).

E3 will be a continuation of the conversation and should outline the full gamut of blockbuster games destined for "Durango," but rest assured TechRadar will be there live to bring you all the goods.

