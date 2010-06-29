ELSPA Survey: a third of Brits are gamers

A new ELSPA-sponsored survey in association with the Interactive Software Federation of Europe (ISFE) claims that 32 per cent of the UK population now classify themselves as gamers, boosted by the growth in online and mobile gaming.

The ISFE 2010 European Gamer Survey says 25.4 per cent of the adult UK population consider themselves to be gamers.

74 per cent of 16-19 year olds identified themselves as gamers, dropping slightly to 60 per cent for the 20-24 year old group in the survey.

Only 8 per cent of gamers in Europe play more than 16 hours a week. 76 per cent play less than five hours.

Brits less hardcore?

In comparison,7 per cent of Brits play more than 16 hours, and 77 per cent less than five hours. Does this mean that we are slightly less hardcore than our European cousins?

In other interesting survey stats 60 per cent of gamers use online game sites, and 37 per cent use social networking or other non-gaming sites, a figure which seems remarkably low.

"In the last few years the development of motion sensor technology saw gaming become more accessible to new audiences who didn't previously connect with the industry," said Mike Rawlinson, director-general of ELSPA.

"With the growth of gaming platforms such as social networking sites and the iPhone, we are witnessing once again the growth of gaming into new areas of society, truly showing that the UK is a nation of gamers."

ELSPA recently announced plans to rebrand itself as the UK Interactive Entertainment Association. Or UKIEA, for short. Catchy!