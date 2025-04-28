Spain emerges as Europe's workplace productivity powerhouse, UK lags behind

Nine in 10 Spanish employees report high productivity

Productivity is partly responsible for Spain's strong GDP growth

Workers need better document management, collaboration tools, and automation

According to Japanese workplace transformation tech company Ricoh, Spain leads the productivity wave in Europe, with 92% of Spanish employees reporting high productivity.

As a result, the country's GDP grew by 3.2% last year, reflecting strong economic momentum, compared with the UK which only saw a 0.9% GDP growth.

The poorer growth ties in to the nation's productivity, with both the UK and Ireland ranking sixth among the six countries compared in Ricoh's analysis.

Productivity in the UK lags behind other European nations

The report reveals how UK&I employees are more than twice as likely to consider themselves unproductive compared with their Spanish counterparts.

Only one in four (28%) UK&I employees feel they have the right tools for seamless collaboration – the lowest among the countries surveyed. Ricoh linked productivity gaps to the availability (or lack) of modern workplace technologies, with 40% of European workers agreeing that better document management software alone could improve their productivity.

Ricoh Europe Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer Caroline Bright commented: "Our research shows that equipping employees with the right technology is essential for unlocking their full potential and driving productivity."

Communication and collaboration tools (37%) and automation software (36%) were also highlighted as key areas where companies could invest further.

In France and Germany, which placed slightly ahead of the UK and Ireland, but behind Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, business leaders noted that outdated technology is the biggest barrier to employee technology.

"As workplace dynamics evolve and businesses renew their focus on the office, it’s more important than ever to provide employees with the tools they need to operate and collaborate effectively," Bright added.

Bright continued to explain that companies willing to act now to modernize their workplace technology will be in the best position to close the productivity gap in the future.