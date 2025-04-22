Bad microphones and webcams could be harming UK productivity

Bad equipment is more responsible than chaotic conversations for misunderstandings

One in four say they spend extra time clarifying their points on video calls

AI might have a role, but we need the foundation of clear video and audio

Danish video conferencing equipment company Jabra has blamed bad microphones and webcams on poor interactions, leading to reduced productivity, particularly among hybrid workers who rely on the tech.

According to the company’s research, one in four workers regularly feel misunderstood due to insufficient communication tools, which is impacting productivity, wellbeing and career prospects.

More than one-third (35%) of UK knowledge workers agree that poor audio or video quality is to blame when it comes to misunderstanding, ranking it even more highly than chaotic conversations with multiple people speaking over each other.

Poor video and audio quality is bad for productivity

Jabra EMEA North VP and MD Nigel Dunn explained why bad mics and webcams can be bad for productivity: “Too many UK workers are still being held back by poor-quality audio and video – spending valuable time clarifying conversations, second-guessing what was said, or worse, missing key details altogether.”

Even though the speaker might not be battling with the result of poor audio or video themselves, 24% agree that they spend extra time clarifying their point, which takes additional time.

More than one-fifth (22%) also feel embarrassed or lose confidence after being misunderstood, with 14% believing that being misunderstood could cause them to miss out on professional opportunities.

Many workers agree that AI’s transcription abilities can be extremely beneficial post-meeting, but despite this recognition there remains some reluctance, with most British workers trusting humans over AI.

“We need to start with the basics and enable employees to communicate clearly with total confidence that they can be heard accurately, whether speaking to a colleague, a virtual assistant or relying on transcription tools,” Dunn continued.

Although many tech giants have implemented now-standard three-day working weeks from the office, and some are taking it even further by implementing full-time office working mandates, hybrid and remote work continues to be far more prevalent than it was prior to the pandemic. Having effective communication platforms and systems in place is now a must.