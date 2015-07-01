Microsoft's Surface 3 (4G LTE) gets price and release date

If you've found yourself cursing at the sky when failing to find a Wi-Fi hotspot for your Surface 3, Microsoft has just answered your prayers.

The company has lifted the lid on the Surface 3 (4G LTE), which is identical to the Surface 3 but comes with high-speed mobile internet, allowing you to pop in a SIM card for browsing in absence of a hotspot.

In a company blog post, Microsoft said that the Surface 3 4G is being made available online to business customers on the O2 network first on July 3 before heading to UK and US-based retail stores "in the coming weeks".

It'll cost £50 upfront, followed by a monthly fee of £27.67. There's no word on retail pricing or network availability just yet.

Windows 10-ready

Microsoft is offering the new Surface 3 in two configurations - 64GB or 128GB storage - along with 4GB RAM and Windows 8.1 professional, which can be upgraded to Windows 10 for free after it launches on July 29.

The arrival of a Surface 3 comes as little surprise; Microsoft followed up the Surface 2 with the Surface 2 4G 2014. The new Surface 3 4G is an all-round more tempting affair due to the fact that's faster, more portable and - crucially - runs full-fat Windows.