World's first portable 500GB external hard drive

Buffalo's 500GB device can hold 500 movies and still fit inside your pocket

Memory and storage specialist Buffalo Technology has released what it claims is the world’s first 500GB external hard drive.

The new Buffalo MiniStation TurboUSB is a 2.5-inch hard drive that can store up to 500 movies and still fit inside your pocket.

Super-speedy file transfer

Compatible with PC (200, XP and Vista) and all Mac OS X users, the device supports USB 2.2/1.1 and uses Buffalo’s proprietary TurboUSB technology for super-speedy file transfer. It’s housed inside an armoured case and features a shock-absorbent inner design.

The 500GB MiniStation TurboUSB will come with a two-year warranty and is expected to cost £207 when it goes on sale in March.