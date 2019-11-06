Best gaming mouse 2019: the best gaming mice we've tested

It can be overwhelming having to pick the best gaming mouse for you so we put this list together.

You shouldn’t game without the best gaming mouse on the market. In fact, to squeeze the optimal performance from the best gaming PCs , you’ll want to pay close attention to all the gaming mice available so that you can reach your full gaming potential, whether it’s competing in e-sports or digging into the newest first person shooter.

Look at more than just the price tag though, as it’s not always the best indicator of a quality peripheral. The SteelSeries Sensei 310 , for instance, is an excellent mouse that looks good and has solid performance at a very reasonable price, making getting the best gaming mouse for you one of the easiest ways to max out your rig.

In 2019, this piece of hardware is as important as it’s ever been and you should definitely grab a mouse with excellent performance and that can take a beating. And while it’s easy to just pick the one with the highest price tag, why not look for one that also gives you excellent value – a characteristic for more than a few of our choices for the best gaming mouse on this list. And while you’re at it, don’t forget to grab the best gaming mouse pad , especially if you’re looking for RGB lighting or wireless charging capabilities.

Yes, there’s a whole horde of gaming mice to choose from more companies than ever before. It can be overwhelming deciding what the best gaming mouse for you is but that’s why we’ve put this list together. These picks have all been put through the ringer here at TechRadar so you can rest assured that these choices for best gaming mouse have been diligently tested and reviewed.

Also, take a look at our exclusive price comparison tool to decide where to get the best deal for your choice of best gaming mouse. Also, since the holiday season is upon us, keep abreast of upcoming excellent Black Friday 2019 deals. We’ll share any deals you should keep an eye out for here at TechRadar as the shopping season approaches.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2019

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals period has always been a good time of year to pick up the best gaming mice. Every year we've been covering the Black Friday sales, we've noticed that retailers have been pretty happy to cut the prices of gaming mice (and other peripherals) by quite a lot, which means you could potentially save yourself a big chunk of change if you shop wisely. But, that doesn't mean you shouldn't start shopping around right now, as our built-in price comparison tool scours the internet to find the very best deals so you don't have to wait.

Best gaming mice 2019 at a glance:

SteelSeries Rival 710 Razer Viper Corsair Harpoon Wireless Logitech G502 Hero Roccat Kain 120 AIMO Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 Razer Naga Trinity HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB Corsair Ironclaw RGB Gigabyte Aorus M5

The features, balance and performance are all present in equal measure in the SteelSeries Rival 710. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

1. SteelSeries Rival 710

The best gaming mouse we’ve reviewed

DPI: 12,000 | Features: OLED display, customizable weight, 60-million click mechanical switches, Haptic engine, RGB lighting

Heavy and balanced

Neat features

Expensive

When it comes to the best gaming mouse, features, balance and performance are all present in equal measure in the SteelSeries Rival 710, securing it a top spot on our list. This behemoth of a gaming mouse – at least, in terms of power – is a bit expensive, but when you weigh that price against the customizable OLED display, haptic feedback (great for you MOBA players) and excellent build quality, the SteelSeries Rival 710 is still a very solid purchase. The kicker? Everything is modular, even down to the sensor, so you never have to feel like you’re missing out on the latest tech.

Read the full review: SteelSeries Rival 710

The Razer Viper is our new favorite esports gaming mouse. (Image credit: Razer)

2. Razer Viper

Small, fast and ready for action

DPI: 16,000 | Features: Optical Mouse Switch, highly flexible Razer Speedflex Cable, 5G Optical Sensor, 5 custom DPI stages via Razer Synapse 3

Lightweight

Excellent performance

Truly ambidextrous

Kind of expensive

There are a couple reasons why Razer Viper is our new favorite esports gaming mouse. Along with its lightweight ambidextrous design, true 16,000 DPI and Razer Chroma lighting, this powerful little mouse also features 1000 Hz Ultrapolling, Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks and 8 independently programmable Hyperesponse buttons. If you want a gaming mouse to give you that extra competitive edge, you’ve found it here.

Read the full review: Razer Viper

The Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is the poster child for this ideal price-and-performance match. (Image credit: Corsair)

3. Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

Wireless, for a bargain

DPI: Up to 10,000 | Features: Wireless, RGB lighting, Omron switches

Affordable

High performance

Right handers only

The best gaming mouse is always going to be the one that brings excellent performance at a reasonable price. And, the Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless is the poster child for this ideal price-and-performance match. You’ll have a wireless mouse that has RGB lighting, touts a long battery life and doesn’t at all suck, for less than $50. The ergonomics unfortunately favor right-handed users, but at this price and with this impressive performance, there’s not much else to complain about.

Read the full review: Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless

The Logitech G502 Hero breathes that “gaming life.” (Image credit: Logitech)

4. Logitech G502 Hero

It comes in peace

DPI: Up to 16,000 | Features: RGB lighting, programmable buttons, adjustable weights, 1ms latency

Affordable

Amazing sensor

Uncomfortable for larger hands

Aesthetically, you generally have two main choices when you’re in the market for the best gaming mouse: a high-performing mouse that looks like it would fit in the office, or a mouse that lives and breathes that “gaming life.” The Logitech G502 fits squarely in the latter category, with its robotic design. But, if that doesn’t intimidate you, then you get adjustable weights, a jaw-dropping 16,000 DPI sensor and superb performance as well. It’s not ideal for users with bigger hands, but other than that, this one has definitely earned its spot in the best gaming mouse list.

Read the full review: Logitech G502 Hero

The Roccat Kain 120 AIMO is an affordable mid-range gaming mouse. (Image credit: Roccat)

5. Roccat Kain 120 AIMO

A new-look design from the gaming pros

DPI: 16,000 | Features: ROCCAT Owl-Eye optical sensor, Adjustable lift-off distance, 50G acceleration, ROCCAT Easy-Shift[+] technology

Good price

Nice design

Feels good to use

Not as configurable as some gaming mice

Not ambidextrous

If you’re in the market for an affordable mid-range gaming mouse, then the Roccat Kain 120 AIMO may just be the best gaming mouse for you. To start, it’s got a great design and solid build, as well as a decent number of customization options that let you personalize it according to your gaming style and needs. Of course, it’s exceptional to use as well, satisfying, responsive, and very reliable. This new offering from Roccat will without a doubt give you that gaming edge.

Read the full review: Roccat Kain 120 AIMO

The Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 is an ideal addition to your gaming rig. (Image credit: Cooler Master)

6. Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520

A decent mouse at a great price

DPI: 12,000 | Features: Customised for claw grip, Customizable DPI settings, Three-zone RGB lighting

Good switches

Affordable

Questionable build quality

If you’re searching for the best gaming mouse that’s both economical and functional, then the Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520 is an ideal addition to your gaming rig. It won’t win any beauty contests, but packing quality Omron switches and a relatively sensitive sensor capable of up to 12,000 DPI makes it a good purchase. Those make it easy to ignore the unappealing design – particularly if you use a claw grip.

Read the full review: Cooler Master MasterMouse MM520

The Razer Naga Trinity has always been fan favorites in the MMO community. (Image credit: Razer)

7. Razer Naga Trinity

A mouse with many faces

DPI: 16,000 | Features: Interchangeable side plates, Razer chroma support, 1000Hz Ultrapolling

Smooth motion tracking

Interchangeable side plates

Expensive

Have you been getting into the World of Warcraft: Classic lately? Then you’ll want to look into the Razer Naga Trinity. Razer’s Naga mice have always been fan favorites in the MMO community, and the manufacturer has taken things to the next level with Naga Trinity. With it, you’re getting three easily swappable side plates, allowing you to configure your mouse however you see fit. Add the insane 16,000 DPI sensor and Razer Chroma RGB lighting to the mix, and you’ll be topping the DPS meters in no time. Is there any doubt that the Razer Naga Trinity belongs on the list of the best gaming mouse?

Read the full review: Razer Naga Trinity

The HyperX Pulsefire Surge boasts extremely reliable Omron switches and entrancing RGB lighting. (Image credit: HyperX)

8. HyperX Pulsefire Surge

Remain in light

DPI: 16,000 | Features: RGB Light Ring, 50 million click-rated Omron switches

Gorgeous RGB lighting

Omron switches

No customizable weights

If you catch yourself rolling your eyes at some of the gaming mice out there in 2019 that sport ridiculous, over-the-top designs, then you should take a look at the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB. Boasting extremely reliable Omron switches and entrancing RGB lighting – not to mention, an impressive 16,000 DPI sensor – you’re scoring the best gaming mouse for an outstanding price. Plus, it’ll fit right into any office, at least once you turn down the lighting effects to show off its more accessible design.

Read the full review: HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB

The Corsair IronClaw RGB is an eye-catching mouse for big-hand users. (Image credit: Corsair)

9. Corsair IronClaw RGB

For an iron grip

DPI: Up to 18,000 | Features: Omron switches, Seven fully programmable buttons, Onboard profile storage, Two-zone RGB lighting

Big-hand friendly

Robust build

Heavy middle click

Most of the best gaming mice on the market are either too small or too light, or even a bit of both, leaving gamers with big hands with few options. To make matters worse, some of the big mice out there come loaded with gratuitous buttons and weird shapes that make them more like asylum-seekers from an alien robot planet. The Corsair Ironclaw is just the opposite. It’s an eye-catching mouse for big-hand users, with a design that won’t make you want to squirrel it away in your desk drawer every time company comes around. It’s quite tough as well, so it can handle quite a bit of heavy use, making it the best gaming mouse for you.

Read the full review: Corsair Ironclaw RGB

The Gigabyte Aorus M5 is very customizable, and boasts great ergonomics and fun RGB lighting. (Image credit: Gigabyte)

10. Gigabyte Aorus M5

Gaming mouse for the customization nuts

DPI: Up to 16,000 | Features: Weight Distribution System, Surface Life-Off Calibration, On-the-Fly DPI adjustments, 50-million-click Omron Switch, RGB Fusion 2.0

Highly customizable

Great ergonomics

Construction feels a bit flimsy

When you take stock of all its amazing features, it might shock you to learn that the Gigabyte Aorus M5 is only $69. This stunner is among the best gaming mouse of great value that we’ve tested this year. It’s also very customizable, not to mention boasts great ergonomics and fun RGB lighting. As far as features that will give you the gaming advantage, it boasts an adjustable weight distribution system, on-the-fly DPI adjustments and Omron switches tested for 50 million clicks, to start. If you’re looking for a mouse that gives you more bang for your buck, this is it.

Read the full review: Gigabyte Aorus M5

How to choose the best gaming mouse

While you’ll definitely find the best gaming mouse of your gaming dreams, doing so might take some time and effort. That’s expected; there’s a ton of complicated technical jargon that goes into the best gaming mice – terms like polling rates and DPI ratings that a regular buyer may not be familiar with. For the record, you’ll want a higher number of both, even though these two terms mean very different things.

For newcomers to the world of PC gaming, when you come across the term DPI, that is shorthand for ‘dots per inch.’ The higher the number, the wider the range wherein you can specify how sensitive your mouse is. If you don’t have a lot of desk space available, but you still want accuracy and precision, then opt for the best gaming mouse with a higher DPI rating that can toggle to a lower DPI, in case you get a bigger desk.

Meanwhile, a high polling rate means you’re getting faster response times. The polling rate is measured in hertz, and it usually ranges from around 125 to 1,000Hz. The latter means that your mouse’s position is reported to your computer 1,000 times per second.

Other key gaming mouse factors you’ll want to keep in mind are ergonomics – particularly if you’re left-handed – and RGB lighting.

Gabe Carey and Michelle Rae Uy have also contributed to this article